NRBC Bank's net asset value rises

NRBC Bank PLC has reported in its quarterly financial statement that the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share has increased to Tk16.47 in the third quarter, which was Tk15.11 in the same period last year.

This marks a 9% growth in the bank's Net Asset Value within a year, reads a press release.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) have risen from Tk14.71 to Tk15.94 per share uniformly.

According to an unaudited financial report presented during the 173rd Board meeting, the company's EPS stood at 1.137 paisa per share in the third quarter of the financial year (July 23 to September 23).

On the other hand, EPS increased to 56 paisa.

As per consolidated calculations, the company's EPS was Tk 2.40 during a nine-month period (January 23 to September 23).

It was Tk6.58 during the same period in the previous financial year. For the current fiscal year's nine months, EPS is Tk1.1. As of September 30 of the current fiscal year, the Net Asset Value stands at Tk1,365 crore, which was Tk1,252 crore in the same period last year, marking an increase from Tk1,219 crore to Tk1,321 crore.

By the end of September 2023, the Bank's deposits have increased by 20.43%, reaching Tk18,214 crore compared to Tk15,124 crore in the previous year. The amount of loans increased by 18.73%, rising to Tk15,112 crore from the previous Tk12,728 crore in September of the previous year.

The Chairman of the bank SM Parvez Tamal presided over this Board Meeting. Directors of the bank AM Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent Director Dr Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Abu Esrar, Dr Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, DMD and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib were present at the meeting.