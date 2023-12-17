NRBC Bank is working towards financial freedom

NRBC Bank is creating new employment opportunities and contributing to the development of the fate of rural people of Bangladesh.

During a discussion on the occasion of Victory Day, NRBC Bank's Chairman Parvez Tamal said banking services are being extended to the remote areas to achieve economic freedom for the people.

The discussion and a prayer session took place in the meeting room of the bank's Gulshan Branch on Sunday (17 December), reads a press release.

Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director Mohammed Adnan Imam,FCCA, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, A M Saidur Rahman, Alternate Director Dr Kutub Uddin, Independent Director Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Abu Esrar, Dr Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, and Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia were also present.

Parvez Tamal stated that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream was to build a politically and economically independent Bangladesh.

"While he [Bangabandhu] achieved political independence, the task of achieving economic freedom remained incomplete. The dream of building a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Bangabandhu is being carried out by the NRBC Bank," he added.

At the end of the discussion, Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of NRBC Bank, offered prayers for the souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, freedom fighters, and wished for peace and prosperity in the country.