NRBC Bank will provide loan to exporters at 4% interest

NRBC Bank will provide loan to finance exporters at 4% interest. This loan will be given from the `Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund (EFPF)' of Tk10,000 crore which is formed by Bangladesh Bank to continue the ongoing trend of development and expansion of export-oriented industries.

On 30 January, NRBC Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to disburse the loan, reads a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, the NRBC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Awlia received the agreement paper.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser and Executive Director Nurun Nahar were present as special guests and senior officials of both institutions were also present.

Bangladesh Bank has formed this EFPF under simple conditions to ensure sufficient liquidity for this sector with the aim of making the export-oriented institutions more resilient against the adverse global economic conditions and also to continue the development and expansion of the country's export-oriented industries.

Traders will get a maximum Tk200 crore loan from this fund for importing raw materials of export products at 4% interest.