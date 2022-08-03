NRBC Bank, SME Foundation ink deal to provide loan to SMEs

NRBC Bank has signed an agreement with SME Foundation to provide loans to small and medium entrepreneurs affected by the Corona pandemic.

This loan will be given from the "Revolving Fund" under the incentive package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Wednesday (27 July), MD of SME Foundation Md Mafizur Rahman and MD of NRBC Bank Golam Awlia officially signed the agreement of their respective organisations at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, reads a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud was the chief guest on the occasion.

Industry Secretary Zakia Sultana, Financial Institutions Department Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, SME Foundation Chairman Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Head of CRMD of NRBC Bank Tanushree Mitra and Head of SME and Agriculture Credit Department Harunur Rashid and others were present in the signing ceremony.