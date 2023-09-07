NRBC Bank signs agreement with IAMCL

07 September, 2023, 03:45 pm
NRBC Bank signs agreement with IAMCL

NRBC Bank will sell 15 open-end mutual funds of ICB Asset Management Company Limited (IAMCL) as a sales representative. 

Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank and Mahmuda Akhter, CEO of IAMCL signed an agreement to this end at the bank's head office recently, reads a press release. 

Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing director; Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and CFO; Humayun Kabir, deputy managing director of the bank; Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB and ATM Ahmedur Rahman, deputy managing director and other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.   

Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of NRBC Bank said, "We are ensuring safeguard of public deposits through transparency and accountability. NRBC Bank is working to attract customers in various investments. We expect investors will be benefited from this agreement with ICB Asset Management."

Abul Hossain, MD of ICB said, "The overall economic situation of the country has an opportunity to expand the mutual fund market. We know that NRBC Bank is providing services through more than one and a half thousand service points across the country. We will work with NRBC Bank to make the public interested in mutual funds."
 

