NRBC Bank recommends 11% Cash dividend for shareholders

The Board of Directors of NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited has recommended 11% cash dividend for the shareholders for the year 2023 subject to approval of the 11 Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

The decision was adopted in the 183rd meeting of the Board of Directors which has taken place through hybrid system (online & offline) on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 presided by its Chairman S.M. Parvez Tamal. Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, A M Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Mohammed Nazim and Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd) and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, DMD Rabiul Islam, Kabir Ahmed, DMD & CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib attended the meeting.

The Board also decided to hold 11th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on 13 June 2024, Thursday. The Record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed on 21 May 2024, Tuesday. The meeting approved audited financial statements for the ended on 31 December 2023.

According to the Balance sheet, The Earnings per Share (EPS) and Net Asset Value (NAV) of NRBC Bank has increased on December, 2023 compared to period of previous year. The consolidated EPS of January- December stands at Tk 2.40 which was Tk 2.33. At the mentioned period of time the solo EPS has increased to Tk 2.23 from Tk 2.10.

At the end of the last year the consolidated size of the balance sheet of the bank stands at Tk. 27043.38 million which was Tk.25062.00 million in the last year. The consolidated NAV at the end of December, 2023 is Tk. 14566.79 million which was Tk. 13270.28 million. Solo NAV is Tk.14180.44 million which was Tk. 12935.32 million.

On the other hand, the consolidated Net Asset value (NAV) per share at 31st December 2023 stands at Tk 17.58 whereas it was Tk. 16.01 in December last year. The solo NAV per share is Tk. 17.11 which was Tk. 15.61 in last December.

It was informed through the Board meeting that, the Bank has expanded network and banking services during last year. Emphasis was given on disbursement of loans and advances in Islamic banking and microcredit besides the conventional banking. The total loans disbursed as on 31 December 2023 is Tk. 14508.66 million which was Tk. 13617.41 million at the same time of last year. Bank's net profit stood Tk.184 crore 63 lac at the end of December 2023.