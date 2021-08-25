NRBC Bank provides Tk.12 lac as cash assistance for the 600 helpless and distressed people 

NRBC Bank has provided Tk.12 lac as cash assistance for 600 helpless and distressed people who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of the NRBC bank AKM Mostafizur Rahman on Wednesday handed over the money at Barisal' Uzirpur Upazila, said a press release.

Each family received Tk.2000 under the special Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) program of the bank due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, NRBC Bank has been providing health care and medical equipment to various hospitals and emergency workers in the country, an assortment of food items to the destitute and helpless people and providing scholarships to the poor meritorious students since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to traditional banking, Bank has launched a virtual 'Health Desk' with a call center to provide 24 hours healthcare to customers and the general people.