13 June, 2024, 12:10 am
NRBC Bank Provide loans to SME Entrepreneurs at 6%

13 June, 2024, 12:10 am
NRBC Bank will provide loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at an interest rate of just 6%. Entrepreneurs can avail loans ranging from Tk1 lakh to Tk25 lakh under easy terms.

However, for purchasing capital machinery for the industry, loans up to a maximum of Tk50 lakh can be taken.

These loans will be distributed from the 'Revolving Fund' of the SME Foundation under the stimulus package announced by the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to overcome the damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To facilitate this, NRBC Bank signed an agreement with the SME Foundation on Tuesday (11 June) at a hotel in the capital.

Managing Director (Current Charge) of NRBC Bank, Md Rabiul Islam, and the Chairperson of the SME Foundation, Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The event was attended by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Industries, Zakia Sultana; Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA; Managing Director (additional charge) of SME Foundation, Salahuddin Mahmud; and Head of CRMD-2 (SME) of NRBC Bank, Muhammad Hajjaj- Bin- Mahfooz, among others.

NRBC Bank will provide loans in various sectors and sub-sectors of the SME industry, including value chains, information technology sectors, and the production of exportable and import-substitute products. Priority will be given to new entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, the third gender, residents of backward regions, and trained youths from various associations and institutions.

The loan tenure will be a maximum of four years, and loans up to Tk.10 Lac will be distributed without any collateral. This loan will be distributed through all branches and sub-branches of NRBC Bank.

