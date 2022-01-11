NRBC Bank to provide loan for youth entrepreneurs

NRBC Bank will provide loan assistance to the trained youth of the Department of Youth Development to provide capital to develop them as entrepreneurs.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Youth Development and NRBC Bank at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Tuesday (11 January), reads a press release.

In the presence of State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, Director General of the Department of Youth Development Md Azharul Islam Khan and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NRBC Bank Golam Aulia signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Akhter Hossain, senior secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports and SM Parvez Tamal, chairman, NRBC Bank were present on the occasion as special guests, the release added.

Welcoming the function, AKM Mofizul Islam, director (Debt and Debt) of the department, said the youth will get up to Tk10 lakh loan facility at 4%-9% interest rate under the agreement.

Preference will be given to women, third gender and people with special needs to be entrepreneurs, he added.

Zahid Ahsan Russell said that today's initiative on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence would undoubtedly be considered as a milestone in empowering women and facilitating overall employment of youth.

NRBC Bank Chairman Parvez Tamal said that NRBC Bank has been playing an active role as a development partner of the government since its inception.