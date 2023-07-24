NRBC Bank posts 19% deposit increase in H1

NRBC Bank posts 19% deposit increase in H1

NRBC Bank's deposit collection, loan disbursement and other financial indicators have progressed in the first half of the current year.

At the end of June this year, the bank's deposits increased by 19% to Tk17,753 crore which was 14 thousand 917 crores in the previous June, NRBC Bank said in a press statement.

The latest data on the bank's half-yearly performance were disclosed in the 168th meeting of its board of directors on Monday (24 July), added the press statement.

In the meantime, the bank's loan disbursement increased from Tk12,416 crore to Tk14,348 crore.

Monday's meeting, presided over by NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal, was held in a hybrid method.

The bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director Mohammed Adnan Imam, AM Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Independent director Dr Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Abu Esrar, and Dr Raad Mozib Lalon, and other executives of the bank were present in the meeting.

According to the latest data, at the end of June 2023, the size of the bank's balance sheet including off balance sheet stood at Tk27, 321 crore which was Tk24,330 crores in June 2022.

At the end of June this year, treasury investment stood at Tk 4,672 crores. It was Tk3,502 crores in previous year. Investment has increased by 33.40% in this one year.

Moreover, the bank's total asset value (NAV) at the end of June of the current year stood at Tk1,312 crore, which was Tk1,200 crore in June of the previous year.

On an individual basis, NAV stood at Tk1,274 crore, compared to Tk1,168 crore in the previous year.

Also, during January to June of 2023, the bank's EPS stands at Tk0.51 in a consolidated manner and Tk0.45 on an individual basis.

It is worth mentioning that NRBC Bank started its journey on 2 April 2013, and is currently providing banking services through 1,616 service centers across the country. The bank registered in the capital market in 2021.

