NRBC Bank, Oxfam signs MoU to enhance microcredit

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NRBC Bank and Oxfam, Bangladesh to alleviate poverty and injustice and to cope them up with fourth industrial revelation by ensuring their access to financial and technological ecosystems.

NRBC Bank Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia and Oxfam Country Director Ashish Damle signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday (18 April), reads a press release.

Under the agreement, NRBC Bank and Oxfam Bangladesh will work together for the welfare of the marginal people through microcredit, cashless village and others activities.

Among others, Kazi Md Talha, Additional Managing Director, Kabir Ahmed, DMD, Harunur Rashid, DMD & CFO, Kazi Safayet Kabir, Head of FI and BD of the Bank and Mohammad Soeb Iftekhar, Head of Economic Inclusion & Justice, Sonia Tahera Kabir, Business Development Manager of Oxfam, Bangladesh were present on the occasion.

