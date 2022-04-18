NRBC Bank, Oxfam signs MoU to enhance microcredit

Corporates

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank, Oxfam signs MoU to enhance microcredit

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
NRBC Bank, Oxfam signs MoU to enhance microcredit

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NRBC Bank and Oxfam, Bangladesh to alleviate poverty and injustice and to cope them up with fourth industrial revelation by ensuring their access to financial and technological ecosystems. 

NRBC Bank Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia and Oxfam Country Director Ashish Damle signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday (18 April), reads a press release.

Under the agreement, NRBC Bank and Oxfam Bangladesh will work together for the welfare of the marginal people through microcredit, cashless village and others activities.  

Among others, Kazi Md Talha, Additional Managing Director, Kabir Ahmed, DMD, Harunur Rashid, DMD & CFO, Kazi Safayet Kabir, Head of FI and BD of the Bank and Mohammad Soeb Iftekhar, Head of Economic Inclusion & Justice, Sonia Tahera Kabir, Business Development Manager of Oxfam, Bangladesh were present on the occasion. 
 

Oxfam / NRBC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

6h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

8h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

7h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

21h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

22h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

22h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots