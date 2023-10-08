NRBC Bank organises a health camp for employees' health protection

NRBC Bank PLC organizes health camp for employees' health protection on Sunday (8 October).

Golam Awlia, CEO and MD of NRBC Bank, inaugurated the health camp at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

This camp is presented by Medrabbits, an online based healthcare service from India.

This camp provided advice on Radiotherapy and Cancer treatment, Robotic Knee Replacement, Liver cancer, Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The Deputy Managing Director of NRBC Bank Kabir Ahmed and Marunur Rashid and specialist doctors from partner organisation were present his occasion. During the camp, employees and staff from branches and sub-branches across the country consulted with specialist doctors through online.

CEO Golam Awlia said, "We prioritise the physical and mental health of our employees. We believe that a healthy and motivated workforce can contribute to the overall improvement of the bank. During the time of the pandemic, we have provided medical services to our employees and customers through specialist doctors. Moreover, we have provided safety equipment to those deployed in emergency tasks."

