NRBC bank to offer up to 10 lakh loans for skilled young

Corporates

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

NRBC bank to offer up to 10 lakh loans for skilled young

NRBC bank will offer loans to the youth at least 50 thousand every year, and the maximum loan size will be TK10 lakh per person

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd is going to offer a maximum of TK10 lakh collateral-free loans for young entrepreneurs, who are skilled under the department of youth development of the government.

In this regard, the department of youth development on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NRBC Bank to accelerate the entrepreneurial environment of the country through this lending facility.

NRBC bank will offer loans to the youth at least 50 thousand every year, and the maximum loan size will be TK10 lakh per person. The lending rate for this loan will be 4 to 9 percent at the consumer level. 

According to the Bank officials, women entrepreneurs, the transgender, and persons with disability will get priority for this lending. Based on the types of lending the customer will enjoy the facility from three months to five years. For the repayment, the customer will also enjoy a grace period of 6 months. 

On the occasion, addressing as chief guest Zahid Ahsan Russel, state minister for youth and sports said, the government has a clear plan to develop a healthy entrepreneurial culture in the country. And it's true that this development will not come to the light without the power of youth.

So, the central bank and the scheduled banks concerned may take initiative to reduce the lending rates for such young entrepreneurs, to stimulate them not to get a job rather inspire them in the employment creation.  

The state minister said, as a leading ministry we have so many constraints, and we are capable of facilitating the lending of only 15% of our trained youth under the ministry. So, we need strong cooperation from the banking side.

 Chairman of NRBC bank Parvez Tamal said, "we are more focusing on small lending and most of our branches are at the Upazila and Union level. And now the maximum lending size is Tk10 lakh, but we want to increase the loan size, based on the demand and situations."

"NRBC bank has a plan of setting one-stop service at the premises of all youth development academies, to facilitate speedy lending to these young, skilled, and aspiring entrepreneurs. And to attract new investment and lending, we have a plan of a roadshow also."   

Senior secretary of the ministry of youth and sports Md. Akhter Hossain said we feel a lack of coordination among banks and the ministry. But without having strong coordination among stakeholders we will not be able to ensure lending to all trained youth of the country for their starting as an entrepreneur.    

Directorate General of the department of youth development Azharul Islam Khan said we all are looking forward to strengthening the capacity of the youth so far. Such a good move will help the skilled and needy youth for a better career as an entrepreneur. 

NRBC Bank / Department of Youth Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

8h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

10h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

11h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

1h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

1h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

1h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment