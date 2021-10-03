NRBC Bank launches sub-branch in Rangpur

Corporates

TBS Report:
03 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

NRBC Bank launches sub-branch in Rangpur

TBS Report:
03 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:34 pm
NRBC Bank launches sub-branch in Rangpur

NRBC Bank has launched its banking services at Mithapukur in Rangpur.

Chairman of NRBC Bank S M ParvezTamal inaugurated the Mithapukur Sub-branch on Sunday, said a press release. 

Mithapukur UNO Fatematuz Zohora attended the ceremony as chief guest.

S M ParvezTamal said, NRBC Bank is working to take its banking services to the doorsteps of marginal people. 

"The bank started Partnership Banking in order to create new employment opportunities and entrepreneurs from remote villages. Rural women will be prioritised under this initiative," added S M ParvezTamal. 

Rasel Ahmed Liton, chief executive of SKS Foundation, Abdus Salam Pramanik, district register, Mahmud Hasan Mridha, assistant commissioner (land) of Mithapukur, Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur Police Station were present as special guest. 

Branch Manager Syed Sirajul Haque, sub-branch In-charge AKM Manzurul Alam and clients, businessmen, local prominent figures were also present on the occasion. 

NRBC Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec