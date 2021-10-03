NRBC Bank launches sub-branch in Rangpur

NRBC Bank has launched its banking services at Mithapukur in Rangpur.

Chairman of NRBC Bank S M ParvezTamal inaugurated the Mithapukur Sub-branch on Sunday, said a press release.

Mithapukur UNO Fatematuz Zohora attended the ceremony as chief guest.

S M ParvezTamal said, NRBC Bank is working to take its banking services to the doorsteps of marginal people.

"The bank started Partnership Banking in order to create new employment opportunities and entrepreneurs from remote villages. Rural women will be prioritised under this initiative," added S M ParvezTamal.

Rasel Ahmed Liton, chief executive of SKS Foundation, Abdus Salam Pramanik, district register, Mahmud Hasan Mridha, assistant commissioner (land) of Mithapukur, Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur Police Station were present as special guest.

Branch Manager Syed Sirajul Haque, sub-branch In-charge AKM Manzurul Alam and clients, businessmen, local prominent figures were also present on the occasion.