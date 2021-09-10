NRBC Bank launches ‘Partnership Banking’ services at 22 locations

NRBC Bank Limited on Thursday launched its microfinance-based Partnership Banking services with SKS Foundation to provide banking services to the marginalized people of 22 locations of the Northern Region of the country.

22 Sub-branches are Amin Morh (Kurigram), Bhatgram, komorpur, Chakgobinda (Gaibandha), Laherepara, Dupchanchia, Adamdighi, Subgram, Baghbari, Pallimangal, Santahar ( Bogra), Bonpara (Natore), Birampur ( Dinajpur), Kashinathpur, Bongram, Ataikula, College Road, Ishurdi (Pabna), Kharkhari (Rajshahi), Chatrahat, Mahiganj, Hasanpur (Rangpur), Hatikumrul ( Sirajganj), said a press release.

Chairman of the Bank, S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference from Head Office.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director & CEO of NRBC Bank, Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation, Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kazi Md Safaet Kabir Kanon, Head of FI & BD Division, Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support Service and Branches Division joined the ceremony through video conference.