NRBC Bank launches ‘Partnership Banking’ services at 22 locations

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 12:07 pm

NRBC Bank Limited on Thursday launched its microfinance-based Partnership Banking services with SKS Foundation to provide banking services to the marginalized people of 22 locations of the Northern Region of the country.

22 Sub-branches are  Amin Morh (Kurigram),  Bhatgram, komorpur, Chakgobinda (Gaibandha), Laherepara, Dupchanchia, Adamdighi, Subgram, Baghbari,  Pallimangal, Santahar ( Bogra), Bonpara (Natore),  Birampur ( Dinajpur),  Kashinathpur, Bongram, Ataikula, College Road, Ishurdi (Pabna), Kharkhari (Rajshahi),  Chatrahat, Mahiganj, Hasanpur (Rangpur), Hatikumrul ( Sirajganj), said a press release.

Chairman of the Bank, S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference from Head Office.

Golam Awlia, Managing Director & CEO of NRBC Bank,  Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation, Harunur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kazi Md Safaet Kabir Kanon, Head of FI & BD Division, Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support Service and Branches Division joined the ceremony through video conference.

 

