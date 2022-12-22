NRBC Bank launches its 96th branch at Takerhat in Madaripur

NRBC Bank launched its 96th branch at Takerhat in Madaripur on Wednesday (21 December), said a press release.

Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister and Member of Parliament of Madaripur-2 Constituency was the chief guest at the inauguration programme

AKM Mustafizur Rahman, director and chairman of the Risk Management Committee, NRBC Bank presided over the opening ceremony.

Rajoir UNO Md Anisuzzamn, chairman of Rajoir Upazial Rejaul Karim Shahin, Senior Vice President of the bank, Major (Retd) Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Faridpur Branch Manager Abdul Halim, Tekerhat Branch Manager Md Omar Farooq and respected customers, businessmen, dignitaries were present in the event.

During the event, prayers were held for the prosperity of the bank.