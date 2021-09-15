NRBC Bank launches banking services at Mirer Bazar

NRBC Bank has launched its banking services at Mirer Bazar, Pubail, Gazipur on 15 September

Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, Gazipur-5 inaugurated the Sub-branch as Chief Guest, read a press release.

S M Tarikul Islam, Deputy Commissioner, Gazipur attended the ceremony as Special Guest while Forhad Sarker, SVP of NRBC Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Meher Afroz Chumki said that NRBC Bank will ascend to strong position through transparency, effective services and latest technologies.

Md Mamun Hossain, manager and A F M Masudur Rahman, in-charge, Board Bazar branch along with distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion.