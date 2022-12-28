NRBC Bank inaugurates 100th branch at Banasree

NRBC Bank has opened its 100th branch in Banasree area on Wednesday.



Dr Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Planning Ministry inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, said a press release.



Chairman of the Bank SM Parvez Tamal presided over the inauguration ceremony.



Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Abu Esrar, independent director and chairman of audit committee, Golam Awlia, managing director and CEO of the Bank, local dignitaries and senior officials were present in the inaugural ceremony.



Chief Guest Dr Shamsul Alam said the government is working to improve the quality of life of every person in the country.



"The current government is working on public-private partnership for the sustainable development of the country. Banks are one of the supporting institutions of this development," he added.



He also urged all the banks to increase investment in productive sectors.



SM Parvez Tamal said, "We are working for the underserved people. For this purpose, we are expanding the network across the country and emphasizing on increasing employment. We have already signed an agreement with the Directorate of Youth Development to create new entrepreneurs from where the trained youth are being given collateral-free loan assistance."



Managing Director of the bank Golam Awlia said, "NRBC Bank wants to serve more people. That's why we introduced microcredit. Under this micro-loan, we have given 48,000 people about Tk2,000 crores of loans. This year we have set up 10 new branches. NRBC Bank branches, sub-branches and other service centres are there to serve people almost all over the country."

