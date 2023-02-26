NRBC Bank holds Strategic Business Meet-2023

NRBC Bank's Strategic Business Meet-2023 was recently held with the commitment to provide easy banking services for all.

NRBC Bank made a sustainable strategic policy in the three-day conference in Gaibandha under the slogan – Think Big, reads a press release.

Bank's Chairman S M Parvez Tamal, Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman, AM Saidur Rahman, Loquit Ullah, Alternate Director Dr Kutub Uddin, Independent Director Dr Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia gave directions on various issues related to banking during the event.

Under the supervision of the National Integrity Strategy of Bangladesh, seven employees were recognised with the Shuddhachar Award at this conference.

Total 25 employees were also awarded as Star Performers of the bank. Besides that Best Branch, Sub Branch, BRTA Booth, Land Registration Booth and Electricity Bill Collection Booth were also awarded.

The bank's chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "2023 is very challenging due to various global reasons. We want to use this challenge as an opportunity. We have adopted strategic policies. Our focus is to provide easy banking services to people in remote areas.

"We will appear at people's doorsteps with simple banking services in hard times. Microcredit loans, apps and internet-based alternative banking services will be strengthened and implemented. We will give priority to compliance matters in providing services."