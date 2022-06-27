NRBC Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM’s relief fund 

NRBC Bank donated Tk4 crore to Prime Minister Relief and Welfare Fund for flood affected people, under CSR Programme of the bank.

S M Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank and AKM Mostafizur Rahman, director of NRBC Bank handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister on Monday (27 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the occasion through video conference from Ganabhaban, reads a press release.

Having started it's journey in 2013, NRBC Bank has taken necessary initiatives to speed up the government's urbanisation plan by introducing sub branches to provide credit facilities without mortgage for the marginalised people along with minimum wage workers.

NRBC Bank has been recognised as a `Humanitarian Bank', for its CSR activities in health and education sector amid coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.