NRBC Bank donates to PM’s shelter scheme

NRBC Bank has provided donation to Asharyan Project-II implemented under Prime Minister's Office.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal handed over a donation cheque of Tk1 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office on behalf of the bank on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

The donation is made as part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Besides, the bank provides financial assistance from CSR fund for various needs of people including education, medical, natural disasters.

It is to be mentioned that the Asharyan-II scheme, a government scheme under the Prime Minister's Office, provides housing for the landless and homeless and those families who own land and have no houses. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the rehabilitation programme of the landless, homeless, helpless and destitute people in Charporagachha village of Ramgati Upazila of Lakshipur district former Noakhali district on 20 February 1972.

