NRBC Bank donates bus to Dhaka University

NRBC Bank has donated an air conditioned bus to teachers and students of Dhaka University to help them in their research work.

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal handed over the bus to Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Wednesday (17 August), said a press release.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, NRBC Bank Independent Director and DU Associate Professor Dr Raad Mozib Lalon, Dhaka University Teachers Association General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan and Dhaka University Senate Student Representative Saddam Hossain were present in the ceremony.

Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman said, "This initiative of NRBC Bank will be memorable for the development of the university."

BSEC Chairman Professor Dr Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said, "It is not possible for the government alone to develop educational and research work of the University. All countries of the world have private sector participation in education and research work. This gift from NRBC Bank will help to develop research work of the University. Development of this university will ensure development of the nation."

NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal said, "Dhaka University has an integral place in the history of the country. We are proud to stand by Dhaka University. NRBC Bank is always ready to stand by the various needs of this great institution."

NRBC Bank donated this 42-seated Modern AC Bus from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.