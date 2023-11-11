NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

11 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRBC Bank PLC donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to distribute among the cold-stricken and underprivileged people for the upcoming winter season as a part of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Chairman of NRBC Bank SM Parvez Tamal handed over the blankets to the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (10 November) at Gono Bhaban, reads a press release.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NRBC Bank is committed to stand by the people in times of need. This is to be mentioned that NRBC Bank has already been recognized as a `Humanitarian Bank' during natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.

