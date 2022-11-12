NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

NRBC Bank Limited has donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the cold-stricken people of the country.

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman, Board of Directors of NRBC Bank handed over the blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a blanket donation programme of PM's Relief Fund at a function held at PMO on Thursday (10 November) for the underprivileged and cold-stricken people of the country, read a media release.

Independent Director and Chairman, Audit Committee of the Bank Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, BBP; ndc (Retd), and representatives from other banks were present on occasion.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NRBC Bank is ever committed to stand by the people at times of need.