NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

Corporates

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

NRBC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:31 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRBC Bank Limited has donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the cold-stricken people of the country.

SM Parvez Tamal, chairman, Board of Directors of NRBC Bank handed over the blankets to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a blanket donation programme of PM's Relief Fund at a function held at PMO on Thursday (10 November) for the underprivileged and cold-stricken people of the country, read a media release.

Independent Director and Chairman, Audit Committee of the Bank Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar, BBP; ndc (Retd), and representatives from other banks were present on occasion.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NRBC Bank is ever committed to stand by the people at times of need.

PM’s relief fund / blanket / Blanket handover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram