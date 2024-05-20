NRBC Bank donates to Anjuman Mufidul Islam

NRBC Bank PLC has donated Tk20 lakh to Anjuman Mufidul Islam under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank handed over the cheque to Mahfuzur Rahman, Executive Director of Anjuman Mufidul Islam in the Gulshan branch's meeting room at Gulshan. Directors of the Bank A M Saidur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Independent Directors Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Abu Esrar, Dr. Raad Mojib Lalon, Managing Director (C.C.) Md. Rabiul Islam, DMD and CFO Harunur Rashid, and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib were present at the event, reads a press release.

At this time, the Bank's chairman, Parvez Tamal, said that NRBC Bank has always come forward to serve humanity. The bank works to provide medical assistance to individuals with incurable diseases and various natural disasters. NRBC Bank has been recognized as a 'humanitarian bank' for standing by the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

