NRBC Bank to deliver smart banking services nationwide

NRBC Bank will cater to all customers through its rapid and state-of-the-art banking services all over the country.

The Bank announced this strategic initiative during its two-day Strategic Business Meet 2024, held on 26 and 27 January, reads a press release.

The conference, themed "NRBC Planet Life Style Solution", was attended by the Bank's Chairman, Parvez Tamal, Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Director Mohammed Adnan Imam, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, A M Saidur Rahman, Independent Director Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Shareholder Mohammad Ali Chowdhury (Mamun), Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director Rabiul Islam, Kabir Ahmed, Harunur Rashid, and Humayun Kabir, among others. In addition to the top management, divisional heads from Head Office, regional heads and managers of various branches and sub-branches were present at the conference.

During the event, Chairman Parvez Tamal stated, NRBC Bank aspires to be the bank of choice for people in every corner of the country. We want rural residents to avail services through this bank and emerge as entrepreneurs. The distribution of these services through smart banking is our priority, and we aim to swiftly reach people through this technological innovation. We aim to ensure the security of the distribution process through constant monitoring and risk management. In his closing remarks, the Chairman stated that we are implementing special projects to create entrepreneurs through microfinance.

Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo added that we have initiated sub-branch banking to tap into the market of unbanked population and bring them into the banking arena. We have successfully implemented banking on sub-branch levels and today even an ordinary person from the village can avail banking services through this system.

Golam Awlia, the Managing Director, mentioned that NRBC Bank has surpassed many peer banks in terms of providing quick and modern services. We aspire to progress even further. We want to expand service activities among the people, collect deposits, and distribute loans. We aim to present services, including remittances from NRBs, in a more accessible manner. Transparency, accountability, and good governance are assured at all levels on the bank's ongoing journey towards excellence.