NRBC Bank celebrates 'Falgun Utsob'

NRBC Bank PLC celebrated the "falgun Utsob" to welcome the season of spring.

On February 14, 2024 Wednesday, the employees of NRBC Bank PLC, dressed in traditional attire, celebrated the Bengali cultural heritage by adorning themselves with colorful flowers and decorations at the bank's head office branches and sub branches. To celebrate this day, a spring-themed stage was set up at the premises of bank's head office. A traditional Bengali "pitha Utsob" was also arranged to mark the celebration.

Furthermore, a photo booth for the Falgun Utsob was established on the Dhaka University campus for students to participate in the joyous celebration. The main event at the Head Office was attended by NRBC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director Md. Robiul Islam, Kabir Ahmed, Harunur Rashid, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, along with employees from all levels of the bank.