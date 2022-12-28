NRB Bank’s vice chairman Jamil Iqbal awarded 3rd highest taxpayer in the country

NRB Bank’s vice chairman Jamil Iqbal awarded 3rd highest taxpayer in the country

Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, vice chairman of NRB Bank Limited and owner of M/S Md Jamil Iqbal Company has been honoured as 3rd highest taxpayer in the country.

He achieved the award for 8th consecutive year, reads a press release.

He is also the highest taxpayer in the Sylhet region as firm category by National Board of Revenue (NBR) for the fiscal year 2021-2022, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Jamil Iqbal received the award and tax card from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary of Internal Resources Division and chairman of National Board of Revenue at a ceremony held at Officers' Club Dhaka on Wednesday (28 November). 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest and Fatima Yasmin, senior secretary of Ministry of Finance were also present on the ocassion. 

 

