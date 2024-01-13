NRB Bank’s Chairman honoured CIP Status consecutive 11 years along with 6 family members

13 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 04:08 pm

NRB Bank's Chairman honoured CIP Status consecutive 11 years along with 6 family members

13 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, has received the award from Imran Ahmad, MP, minister of expatriates' Welfare and overseas employment, Govt. of the People's Republic of Bangladesh at a ceremony held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka, Bangladesh on 30 December 2023. 

Rahman has clinched the title of the Highest Remittance Sender among the remitters through proper channels for the year 2021 & 2022 in the NRB Category. 
He achieved the CIP status for 11 consecutive years Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present as Chief Guest.

NRB Bank / Remittance Award

