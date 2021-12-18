NRB Bank’s chairman honoured with CIP Status 

The government has honoured NRB Bank Chairman Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman as 'Commercially Important Person' (CIP) of 2021 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the country's economy.

With this, Mahtabur Rahman, also the chairman and managing director of Al Haramain Perfumes Group of Companies in UAE, achieved the CIP status for 8 consecutive years, reads a press release.

He received the award from Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a ceremony held at BICC, Dhaka, on Saturday, reads a press release.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad presided over the meeting.

Mahtabur Rahman has clinched the title of the Highest Remittance Sender among the remitters through proper channels for the year 2019 in the NRB Category.

Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment was also present on this occasion.