NRB Bank signs agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company

Corporates

Press Release
04 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:49 pm

NRB Bank signs agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company

NRB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited regarding Bancassurance on 4 June at Bank's Corporate Head Office Gulshan, Dhaka.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, Managing Director & CEO (CC) of the Bank and Brig Gen Shafique Shamim, psc (Retd), Managing Director & CEO of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited exchanged the documents after signing the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release.

Md Shaheen Howlader Deputy Managing Director, Oli Ahad Chowdhury, Head of Retail Banking Division & Chief Bancassurance Officer, Sujan Barua, Chief Financial Officer, Md Johir Uddin Shahriar Kabir, Head of Operations, AFM Zakaria Huqe, Head of Facility Management, Md Arifuzzaman, Bancassurance Manager, Md Rezaul Karim, Company Secretary (CC) of the Bank, Col Md Abue Masud, PBGM (Retd), Head of Corporate Affairs & MM Sajedul Islam, FCS, Company Secretary of Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited were present this signing ceremony.

NRB Bank

