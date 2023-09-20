NRB Bank signs agreement with Hatim Furniture

Corporates

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm

NRB Bank signs agreement with Hatim Furniture

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
NRB Bank signs agreement with Hatim Furniture

NRB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Hatim Furniture at the bank's Corporate Head Office Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently.

Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge, Card Division of the bank and Md. Morshad Alam, General Manager (Accounts & Finance) of Hatim Furniture Signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations in presence of Md Shaheen Howlader, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank & Ali Asgar, chairman of Hatim Furniture.

Under this agreement, all credit cardholders of NRB Bank Limited will get up to six months EMI facility from Hatim Furniture outlets.

Md] Shafiqul Hassan, Head of Strategic Alliance of the Bank and Rajib Kumar Roy, DGM (Sales & Marketing) of Hatim Furniture & others high official from both organizations were also present this Signing Ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

13h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Now | TBS World
Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS