NRB Bank signs agreement with Hatim Furniture

NRB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Hatim Furniture at the bank's Corporate Head Office Gulshan-1, Dhaka recently.

Khaja Wasiullah, in-charge, Card Division of the bank and Md. Morshad Alam, General Manager (Accounts & Finance) of Hatim Furniture Signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations in presence of Md Shaheen Howlader, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank & Ali Asgar, chairman of Hatim Furniture.

Under this agreement, all credit cardholders of NRB Bank Limited will get up to six months EMI facility from Hatim Furniture outlets.

Md] Shafiqul Hassan, Head of Strategic Alliance of the Bank and Rajib Kumar Roy, DGM (Sales & Marketing) of Hatim Furniture & others high official from both organizations were also present this Signing Ceremony.