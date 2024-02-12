NRB Bank received record IPO subscription from capital market investors

NRB Bank Limited, one of the leading 4th Generation Commercial Banks in Bangladesh, is delighted to announce the remarkable response to its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription from investors in the capital market.

The bank has received overwhelming interest, with a subscription of 3.91 times the allocated amount from Resident Bangladeshi investors, amounting to 274 crore against the designated 70 crore. Similarly, Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors have shown significant enthusiasm, subscribing 4.78 times the allocated amount, totaling 24 crore against the allotted 5 crore, reads a press release.

This exceptional response underscores the confidence and trust that investors have placed in NRB Bank's vision and potential for growth. By elevating its capital from the capital market, the bank is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing financial strength and resilience.

Moreover, the IPO has attracted 175 Eligible Investors who have contributed BDT 63 crore, surpassing the allocated amount of 25 crore. This further demonstrates the widespread interest and support for NRB Bank's strategic initiatives.

NRB Bank remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders, and this overwhelming response serves as a testament to its promising future prospects. NRB Bank extends heartfelt gratitude to the honorable investors who have demonstrated their unwavering support and confidence by subscribing to its IPO.

NRB Bank is committed to leveraging this strong show of confidence to further enhance its offerings, expand its market presence, and drive innovation in the banking sector. The bank remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering exceptional value to its customers, shareholders, and the broader community.