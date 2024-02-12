NRB Bank received record IPO subscription from capital market investors

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 06:58 pm

Related News

NRB Bank received record IPO subscription from capital market investors

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 06:58 pm
NRB Bank received record IPO subscription from capital market investors

NRB Bank Limited, one of the leading 4th Generation Commercial Banks in Bangladesh, is delighted to announce the remarkable response to its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription from investors in the capital market. 

The bank has received overwhelming interest, with a subscription of 3.91 times the allocated amount from Resident Bangladeshi investors, amounting to 274 crore against the designated 70 crore. Similarly, Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors have shown significant enthusiasm, subscribing 4.78 times the allocated amount, totaling 24 crore against the allotted 5 crore, reads a press release.

This exceptional response underscores the confidence and trust that investors have placed in NRB Bank's vision and potential for growth. By elevating its capital from the capital market, the bank is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing financial strength and resilience.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, the IPO has attracted 175 Eligible Investors who have contributed BDT 63 crore, surpassing the allocated amount of 25 crore. This further demonstrates the widespread interest and support for NRB Bank's strategic initiatives.

NRB Bank remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders, and this overwhelming response serves as a testament to its promising future prospects. NRB Bank extends heartfelt gratitude to the honorable investors who have demonstrated their unwavering support and confidence by subscribing to its IPO.

NRB Bank is committed to leveraging this strong show of confidence to further enhance its offerings, expand its market presence, and drive innovation in the banking sector. The bank remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering exceptional value to its customers, shareholders, and the broader community.

NRB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

8m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

53m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos