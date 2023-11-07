NRB Bank organises day-long BAMLCO Conference

Corporates

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:15 pm

NRB Bank organises day-long BAMLCO Conference

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRB Bank organized a day long "BAMLCO Conference 2023 on Prevention of Money Laundering & Combatting Financing on Terrorism" at Bank's Corporate Head Office, Dhaka recently.

The conference was inaugurated by Head of BFIU Md. Masud Biswas as a Chief Guest.

The conference was chaired by Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Managing Director & CEO of NRB Bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director and Juairia Haque, JD of BFIU conducted the sessions a resource person.

Md. Shakir Amin Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO as a special guest, BAMLCOs, DAMLCOs, Head of Branches and Head of Divisions were attended in the conference.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

11h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

11h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

11h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

39m | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

2h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

8h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

8h | Tech Talk