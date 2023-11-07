NRB Bank organises day-long BAMLCO Conference

NRB Bank organized a day long "BAMLCO Conference 2023 on Prevention of Money Laundering & Combatting Financing on Terrorism" at Bank's Corporate Head Office, Dhaka recently.

The conference was inaugurated by Head of BFIU Md. Masud Biswas as a Chief Guest.

The conference was chaired by Mamoon Mahmood Shah, Managing Director & CEO of NRB Bank.

Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director and Juairia Haque, JD of BFIU conducted the sessions a resource person.

Md. Shakir Amin Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO as a special guest, BAMLCOs, DAMLCOs, Head of Branches and Head of Divisions were attended in the conference.