NRB Bank Limited opens 8 sub-branches

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:38 pm

Related News

NRB Bank Limited opens 8 sub-branches

Press Release
26 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRB Bank Limited, a leading 4th generation bank of the country opens 8 Sub-Branches at Fensugonj, Sylhet, Shantahar & Dhunot, Bogura, Batajor, Barishal, Gorai, Tangail, Kashiadanga, Rajshahi, Chhagolnaia, Feni and Dharmogonj, Narayangonj on 26 June.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank Limited formally inaugurated said sub-branches as the chief guest through virtually, reads a press release.

Vice Chairman Golam Kabir, Chairman of the Audit Committee Md Motior Rahman, Directors, Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, Dr Mohammed Ehsanur Rahman and Bayzun N Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO (CC) Md Omar Faruk Khan, among others, were present at the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NRB Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

7h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

7h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

1h | Videos
'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

'Gas Babu' threw 3 mobiles into Jhenaidah pond, DB trying recovery

1h | Videos
What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

3h | Videos