NRB Bank Limited opens 8 sub-branches
NRB Bank Limited, a leading 4th generation bank of the country opens 8 Sub-Branches at Fensugonj, Sylhet, Shantahar & Dhunot, Bogura, Batajor, Barishal, Gorai, Tangail, Kashiadanga, Rajshahi, Chhagolnaia, Feni and Dharmogonj, Narayangonj on 26 June.
Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank Limited formally inaugurated said sub-branches as the chief guest through virtually, reads a press release.
Vice Chairman Golam Kabir, Chairman of the Audit Committee Md Motior Rahman, Directors, Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, Dr Mohammed Ehsanur Rahman and Bayzun N Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO (CC) Md Omar Faruk Khan, among others, were present at the occasion.