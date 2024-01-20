NRB Bank Holds Annual Business Conference 2024

The Annual Business Conference 2024 of NRB Bank Limited was held on 19 January 2024 at The Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka with the slogan 'Towards Going Green'.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest while Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director, CEO presided over the meeting. vice chairmen of the Bank Golam Kabir, Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, chairman of the executive committee Ali Ahmed, chairman of the risk management committee Khandakar R Amin, chairman of the audit committee Md Motior Rahman, director Mohammed Zahid Iqbal, Independent directors, Md Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, Dr Md Kamrul Ahsan, senior management team, all branch managers, divisional/departmental heads were also present on the occasion.

The conference evaluated the performance of the last year and adopted necessary strategies and action plan to achieve the target for the year 2024.