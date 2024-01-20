NRB Bank Holds Annual Business Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
20 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 03:59 pm

Related News

NRB Bank Holds Annual Business Conference 2024

Press Release
20 January, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 03:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Annual Business Conference 2024 of NRB Bank Limited was held on 19 January 2024 at The Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka with the slogan 'Towards Going Green'. 

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest while Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director, CEO presided over the meeting. vice chairmen of the Bank Golam Kabir, Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, chairman of the executive committee Ali Ahmed, chairman of the risk management committee Khandakar R Amin, chairman of the audit committee Md Motior Rahman, director Mohammed Zahid Iqbal, Independent directors, Md Abdul Jalil Chowdhury, Dr Md Kamrul Ahsan, senior management team, all branch managers, divisional/departmental heads were also present on the occasion. 

The conference evaluated the performance of the last year and adopted necessary strategies and action plan to achieve the target for the year 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

NRB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

9m | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

8h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

7h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

Complaints against banks surge while settlements dwindle

1h | Videos
Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

4h | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos