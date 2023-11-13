NRB Bank donated blankets to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

NRB Bank donated blankets to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

Mr. Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of NRB Bank Limited is seen with the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at blanket donation program to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at a function held at Gonobhaban on 10 November 2023 for under privileged and cold-hit people of the country, under the CSR Program of the Bank.

Chairman of the Risk Management Committee of the Bank Mr. Khandakar R. Amin was also present with the other representatives of Member Banks of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB).
 

