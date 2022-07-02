NRB Bank awarded as best sustainable bank

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 05:33 pm

NRB Bank awarded as best sustainable bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NRB Bank Limited has been awarded as one of the best sustainable banks through Sustainability Rating-2021 by Bangladesh Bank. 

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank handed over the crest and certificate to Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO of NRB Bank at Bangladesh Bank head office on Thursday (30 June), reads a press release. 

AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governors; Nurun Nahar, executive director and Khondkar Morshed Millat, director of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion. 

Bangladesh Bank has published the rating based on four indicators such as Sustainable Finance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Green Refinance and Core Banking Sustainability. 

A total number 10 private banks and five NBFIs in Bangladesh were recognised in the Sustainability Rating-2021.
 

