NOVOAIR will resume Dhaka-Barishal flights from 1 March 

NOVOAIR will resume flights on the Dhaka-Barishal route from 1 March, said a press release.

Due to the passenger crisis, NOVOAIR temporarily suspended flights on the Barishal route from 1 August last year.

NOVOAIR will operate flights to Barishal route every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. It will depart from Dhaka at 10:40am to Barishal and will depart from Barishal at 11:50am to Dhaka. One-way fare starts from Tk2800 on this route.

The company is currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi, and international routes to Kolkata.

Besides, NOVOAIR also operates a direct flight from Jashore to Cox's Bazar route and from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route every week.