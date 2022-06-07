Novoair offers two nights free hotel stay in Cox's Bazar

Novoair has announced two nights of free hotel stay on purchasing two return tickets to Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route.

To enjoy this offer, tickets must be purchased from Novoair sales counter by 30 June, and travel must be completed by 31 July, said a press release.

The hotels where the offer can be availed are Ocean Paradise Hotel & Resort, Hotel the Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel and Grace Cox Smart Hotel.

Novoair operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar at 7:45 am, 8:45 am, 10 am, 11 am, 2:20 pm and 4 pm.

Similarly, flights from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka are operated daily at 9:20 am, 10:20 am, 11:35 am, 12:35 pm, 3:55 pm and 5:35 pm.