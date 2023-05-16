Novoair offers 15% discount on tickets

Corporates

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Novoair offers 15% discount on tickets

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 10:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Local airline Novoair has announced a 15% discount on its tickets for all routes, according to a press release.

It also offers free two-night hotel stay in Cox's Bazar for couples who will go to Cox's Bazar on return tickets.

To avail the offers, one has to purchase tickets from the Novoair pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart to be held from 18 May to 20 May at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

The airline has tied up with 9 prominent hotels in Cox's Bazar to provide this facility to tourists. The hotels are Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Long Beach, The Cox Today, Seagull, Nisarg Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace, Sea Palace, Grace Cox Smart and Hotel Kallol.

The airline also has attractive holiday packages with other hotels, the release reads.

Apart from this, the members of Novoair frequent flyer programme "SMILES", who will visit the fair and purchase tickets, will get an additional 100 bonus mileage and 5 kg free baggage allowance for one-way tickets.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and international destinations in Kolkata, the release reads.

Novoair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

12h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

13h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

4h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

6h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

9h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman