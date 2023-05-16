Novoair offers 15% discount on tickets

Local airline Novoair has announced a 15% discount on its tickets for all routes, according to a press release.

It also offers free two-night hotel stay in Cox's Bazar for couples who will go to Cox's Bazar on return tickets.

To avail the offers, one has to purchase tickets from the Novoair pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart to be held from 18 May to 20 May at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

The airline has tied up with 9 prominent hotels in Cox's Bazar to provide this facility to tourists. The hotels are Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, Long Beach, The Cox Today, Seagull, Nisarg Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace, Sea Palace, Grace Cox Smart and Hotel Kallol.

The airline also has attractive holiday packages with other hotels, the release reads.

Apart from this, the members of Novoair frequent flyer programme "SMILES", who will visit the fair and purchase tickets, will get an additional 100 bonus mileage and 5 kg free baggage allowance for one-way tickets.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and international destinations in Kolkata, the release reads.