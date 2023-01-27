NOVOAIR 38th National Judo Competition starts

The two-day-long 38th National Judo Competition has begun under the sponsorship of NOVOAIR.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of NOVOAIR, inaugurated the competition at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the capital on Friday (27 January), said a press release.

Bangladesh Judo Federation President and former member of parliament Fayzur Rahman presided over the opening ceremony attended by General Secretary Kamrun Nahar Hiru, senior officials of NOVOAIR and eminent citizens.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mofizur Rahman said that sports play an important role in building a prosperous nation.

"From its social responsibility, NOVOAIR has been sponsoring various sports, including football, cricket, volleyball, and golf, since its inception," he said.

Fayzur Rahman said, "We are working to popularise Judo in the country and aiming to achieve success at the international level by organising regular practices and competitions."

At the event, 310 players from 31 teams from different districts of Bangladesh, including the Army, BGB, Police, Ansar, BKSP, Dhaka University, and Jagannath University, are participating.

The competition will be held in seven weight categories in the men's category and seven in the women's category.