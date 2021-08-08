Northern Insurance profit falls in pandemic 

The net profit of Northern Islami Insurance Limited dropped 6% in the second quarter of 2021 due to a sluggish business during the Covid-19 pandemic when most general insurers reported jumps in their profits.

The profit stood at Tk10.82 crore, which was Tk11.44 crore in the same period of 2020.

The objectives of Northern Islami Insurance, which was incorporated in 1996, are to carry on non-life-related all kinds of insurance, guarantee, and indemnity business.

An official of the company said it could not make good business amid the pandemic even after not paying any commission to its agents.

He said the insurer received less profit from fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) due to the reduction in the interest rate and it did not invest in the capital market during the period.

"The marine insurance business has increased during the pandemic but the premium rate has decreased by 30-40%. As a result, the volume of business increased but the amount of profit decreased," he added, saying the claim payment ratio of the company is high.

In the April-June quarter, the earnings per share of the company were Tk0.24, which was Tk0.27 in the same period of 2020.

During the January-June period of 2021, the EPS stood at Tk0.83, which was Tk0.81 in the corresponding period of the previous year. The net asset value of the company was Tk21.07.

In the second quarter, most of the insurance companies' net profit jumped due to an increase in returns from investments in the capital market.

The company got listed on local stock exchanges in 2008.

Sponsors and directors hold 31.55%, institutional investors 14.69%, and general investors 53.76% shares of the company.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, its shares' closing price was Tk60.30 each at the DSE.

Currently, there are 78 insurance companies – 32 life and 46 non-life – in the insurance sector of Bangladesh. Of them, 51 companies are listed on the stock exchanges.

