Northern Education Group chairman Prof Abu Yousuf honored with D Litt title

Dr Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and president of the Northern Education Group, has been bestowed with an honourary Doctorate of Literature (D. Litt.) by Techno India University of West Bengal.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to his exceptional contributions spanning the realms of education, commerce, and society, reads a press release.

The distinguished title was conferred by N Narayana Murthy, a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, on 10 August.

The ceremony, held at the grand Bishwa Bangla Auditorium in Kolkata, also celebrated the achievements of Ratan Tata, visionary founder of Tata Sons, India's largest conglomerate and Sourav Ganguly, an iconic figure in Indian cricket and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In his address at the event, Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah expressed his admiration for Kolkata as the city of love and vitality, stating, "As a proud Bengali, I am deeply touched by the warmth and respect I have received here."

He emphasized the rich history and traditions of Bengal, advocating for strengthened ties between the two Bengals in education, art, culture, trade, and harmony. He extended his gratitude to the University Grants Commission of India and the Government of West Bengal for their support.

Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah hails from Satkhira, Bangladesh. After completing his advanced studies, he embarked on his academic journey as a lecturer at Dhaka University in 1993. Following his education at prestigious institutions across Europe and America, he returned to his homeland with an unwavering passion for his country. For the past three decades, he has been a dedicated educator in the field of International Business and Marketing at the Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University.

His groundbreaking work includes introducing modern marketing concepts to Bangladesh and representing the nation as a speaker at the esteemed World Marketing Summit. The participation of Bangladesh's Prime Minister as a speaker in this global summit, along with the involvement of top corporate and policy leaders, attests to Professor Abdullah's remarkable leadership. Notably, he has collaborated with Professor Philip Kotler and colleagues over the past four years.

Dr Abdullah's transformative influence on marketing in Bangladesh is epitomized by his co-authorship of "Essentials of Modern Marketing" with Professor Philip Kotler. This groundbreaking textbook notably incorporates domestic case studies from Bangladesh's business landscape, making it a pioneering resource unveiled in 17 countries. In recognition of his international achievements, he was honored as the 'Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing' by Professor Philip Kotler in 2023.

Simultaneously an educator and successful entrepreneur, Dr Yousuf Abdullah stands as a shining example of the fusion of theoretical and practical education. His establishment of ten esteemed educational institutions, focusing on practical and skill-based learning methodologies, highlights his commitment to holistic education.

Dr Yousuf Abdullah's literary contributions are equally remarkable, with over 18 published books to his name. Noteworthy among these is the widely acclaimed work "Bharat Bhage Banglar Biyogantak Itihas," shedding light on Bengal's lesser-known history.

Recognized nationwide for his outstanding contributions to education, culture, and society, Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah has left an indelible mark on the knowledge industry with a distinguished career.

