Northern Education Group chairman honoured with ‘Unnayana Bangladesh Award’

The chairman of Northern Education Group, Prof Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah, has received the "ATN-Bangla-Unnayana Bangladesh Award-2021" for his extraordinary contribution in the education sector.

The ATN-Bangla Unnayana Bangladesh Award ceremony was held at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) on Tuesday (1 February) evening.

Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah was honoured with an award for his exceptional contribution in the education sector, reads a press release.

Chairman of ATN News and ATN Bangla Dr Mahfuzur Rahman presided over the ceremony while Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest.

In the ceremony, Professor Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah said, "I am thanking the authority of the ATN Bangla and all concerned for awarding me with ATN-Bangla-Unnayana Bangladesh Award as a recognition for my contribution in the educational sector. This achievement of mine is not only for me; rather this is a respect for all the faculty members, students, officers and other employees of my institution. This achievement of the award with a team of renowned personalities dedicated to the development of the country will undoubtedly inspire me."

Apart from this, different personalities and organizations were also honored with this award for their remarkable contributions in various sectors including economy, health, communication, information technology in 2021.

Many eminent personalities from home and abroad were also present in the occasion.