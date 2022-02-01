Northern Education Group chairman honoured with ‘Unnayana Bangladesh Award’

Corporates

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

Northern Education Group chairman honoured with ‘Unnayana Bangladesh Award’

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 09:17 pm
Northern Education Group chairman honoured with ‘Unnayana Bangladesh Award’

The chairman of Northern Education Group, Prof Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah, has received the "ATN-Bangla-Unnayana Bangladesh Award-2021" for his extraordinary contribution in the education sector.

The ATN-Bangla Unnayana Bangladesh Award ceremony was held at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) on Tuesday (1 February) evening.

Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah was honoured with an award for his exceptional contribution in the education sector, reads a press release.

Chairman of ATN News and ATN Bangla Dr Mahfuzur Rahman presided over the ceremony while Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest.

In the ceremony, Professor Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah said, "I am thanking the authority of the ATN Bangla and all concerned for awarding me with ATN-Bangla-Unnayana Bangladesh Award as a recognition for my contribution in the educational sector. This achievement of mine is not only for me; rather this is a respect for all the faculty members, students, officers and other employees of my institution. This achievement of the award with a team of renowned personalities dedicated to the development of the country will undoubtedly inspire me."

Apart from this, different personalities and organizations were also honored with this award for their remarkable contributions in various sectors including economy, health, communication, information technology in 2021. 

Many eminent personalities from home and abroad were also present in the occasion. 

Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

8h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

10h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

10h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

2h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

2h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

2h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'