North South University addresses women's career carnival incident

North South University (NSU) acknowledges the recent challenges brought to light during the Women's Career Carnival event.

The university recognises the range of perspectives regarding Ho Chi Minh Islam's participation in the programme, understanding that these viewpoints mirror the diversity of beliefs and values in our society, reads a press release.

Ho Chi Minh Islam's participation aimed at promoting understanding and celebrating the achievements of marginalised communities in the workforce. Unfortunately, an unexpected incident led to the cancellation of her talk at the Women's Career Carnival 2023, organized by Heroes for All (HFA) and I-Social from 24 to 25 November in collaboration with NSU's Career and Placement Center (CPC) under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

NSU acknowledges the regrettable nature of the incident for Ms. Islam, the organizers, and the host. The university also notes the significant feedback and criticism on social media, viewing it as an opportunity for improvement and learning.

Misinformation regarding the event has circulated, including claims of the Vice-Chancellor's office canceling the talk. NSU clarifies that Professor Atiqul Islam, the VC, was out of the country during the incident, and there is currently no Pro VC at NSU. All communication occurred between CPC and the event organizers, HFA and I-Social.

NSU commends HFA and I-Social for their excellent organization of the programme and expresses gratitude for the support received from the community. The university looks forward to collaborating closely with organizers and speakers to promote gender equality and maintain an inclusive environment.

Reaffirming its commitment to creating opportunities where every voice is valued, NSU supports gender equality and empowerment in line with SDG 5. The university remains dedicated to a safe, inclusive campus for all individuals.

NSU appreciates the community's support and feedback as it addresses these complex issues, remaining committed to a future that honors the diversity of all individuals.