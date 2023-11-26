North South University addresses women's career carnival incident

Corporates

Press Release
26 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

North South University addresses women's career carnival incident

Press Release
26 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:24 pm
North South University addresses women&#039;s career carnival incident

North South University (NSU) acknowledges the recent challenges brought to light during the Women's Career Carnival event.

The university recognises the range of perspectives regarding Ho Chi Minh Islam's participation in the programme, understanding that these viewpoints mirror the diversity of beliefs and values in our society, reads a press release.

Ho Chi Minh Islam's participation aimed at promoting understanding and celebrating the achievements of marginalised communities in the workforce. Unfortunately, an unexpected incident led to the cancellation of her talk at the Women's Career Carnival 2023, organized by Heroes for All (HFA) and I-Social from 24 to 25 November in collaboration with NSU's Career and Placement Center (CPC) under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NSU acknowledges the regrettable nature of the incident for Ms. Islam, the organizers, and the host. The university also notes the significant feedback and criticism on social media, viewing it as an opportunity for improvement and learning.

Misinformation regarding the event has circulated, including claims of the Vice-Chancellor's office canceling the talk. NSU clarifies that Professor Atiqul Islam, the VC, was out of the country during the incident, and there is currently no Pro VC at NSU. All communication occurred between CPC and the event organizers, HFA and I-Social.

NSU commends HFA and I-Social for their excellent organization of the programme and expresses gratitude for the support received from the community. The university looks forward to collaborating closely with organizers and speakers to promote gender equality and maintain an inclusive environment.

Reaffirming its commitment to creating opportunities where every voice is valued, NSU supports gender equality and empowerment in line with SDG 5. The university remains dedicated to a safe, inclusive campus for all individuals.

NSU appreciates the community's support and feedback as it addresses these complex issues, remaining committed to a future that honors the diversity of all individuals.

NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

4h | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

15h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

3h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

2h | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

6h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

6h | TBS SPORTS