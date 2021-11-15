North-South Society Chairman pays courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman

North-South Society Chairman Md Anwar Hossain on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan at his residence.

During the meeting, they emphasised on building a residential area with planned and modern civic amenities around the newly constructed Bashundhara Sports Complex and Water Park, said a North-South society press release.

Among others Brigadier General Md Abdul Hamid (Retd.), Prof Dr ANM Meskat Uddin, Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Mahbubul Kabir, Tahira Birjis, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, Md. Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan and Md. Mamunur Rashid were also present on the occasion.