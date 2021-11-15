North-South Society Chairman pays courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:52 pm

Related News

North-South Society Chairman pays courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:52 pm
North-South Society Chairman pays courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman

North-South Society Chairman Md Anwar Hossain on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan at his residence.

During the meeting, they emphasised on building a residential area with planned and modern civic amenities around the newly constructed Bashundhara Sports Complex and Water Park, said a North-South society press release.

Among others Brigadier General Md Abdul Hamid (Retd.), Prof Dr ANM Meskat Uddin, Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, Prof Dr Sirajul Islam, Mahbubul Kabir, Tahira Birjis, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, Md. Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan and Md. Mamunur Rashid were also present on the occasion.

Bashundhara Group / North-South Society

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records