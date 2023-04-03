Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds annual general meeting

Corporates

Press Release
03 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds annual general meeting

Press Release
03 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 03:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bangladesh held the annual general meeting for 2022 and Election of its Executive Committee for 2023-25.

The chamber's members elected a panel of 7 representatives to serve the Executive Committee.

Later, the committee re-elected Tahrin Aman, Managing Director, Aman Spinning Mills Ltd and Jens Becker, CFO, Grameenphone, as President and Vice President respectively. Rabiul Alam, Managing Director, Sunshine Business Ltd and Kazi Mohammad Hossain Nipu, Chief Operating Officer, Berger Becker Bangladesh Ltd were elected as the General Secatary and Treasurer for the 2023-25 term.

In addition, the newly elected Executive Committee also includes Laurent Ponty, Managing Director, Arla Foods Limited, Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager, H&M, Angshuman Mitra Mustafi, Country Manager, AP Moller - Maersk group.

Tahrin Aman, managing director of Aman Spinning Mills Ltd, has been re-elected as the president of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NCCI) in Bangladesh for the year 2023-2025.

Tahrin Aman, is a distinguished businessman working within Aman Group of Companies Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Aman Spinning Mills Ltd., an export-oriented fancy textile yarn manufacturing company. He is also the Managing Director of Arena Securities Ltd., a brokerage firm that provides electronic share trading platform in Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd and the Director of Desh General Insurance Ltd., a public company listed in the Dhaka Stock exchange.

Tahrin Aman has revolutionised Aman Spinning mills through manufacturing sustainable value-added yarn made out of pre- and post-consumed textile waste and plastic waste. The company is known for its strong emphasis on closed-loop system in the textile sector.

The NCCI executive committee unanimously took the decision of re-electing Tahrin Aman and electing the others at a meeting held on the 2 April 2023.

The new executive committee took over their charges at an election held on 28 March 2023 at Gulshan Club, which was approved at an AGM the same day.

Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

5h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

7h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

7h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

1h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

5h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

5h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties