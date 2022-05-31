Noncompliance is the major problem in leather sector: Webinar

Speakers at a webinar today stressed the need for working in an integrated manner by all the concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Labour and Employment to ensure compliance in the leather sector.

They made the observations at a webinar tilted "An Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on Tanneries" organised jointly by the Asia Foundation (TAF), Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held via Zoom Platform.

They also proposed for forming a Leather Sector Development Authority to ensure development and smooth supervision of this sector as it is possible to earn around $10 billion to $12 billion from this sector by 2030.

Citing lack of compliance as the major problem of this sector, the speakers also noted that due to noncompliance, the exporters are getting lesser price of their products while the just price of leather products is also not being ensured in the local market.

Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana attended the webinar as the chief guest. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Kazi Sakhawat Hossain spoke as special guest.

Managing Director of Apex Footwear Ltd Syed Nasim Manzur, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Mizanur Rahman, and Executive Director, Bangladesh Labour Foundation AKM Ashraf Uddin attended the webinar as discussants.

Country Representative, the Asia Foundation, Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj delivered the welcome remarks while Executive Director of RAPID Dr Abu Eusuf presented the keynote paper.

ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated it.

Terming the leather sector as a very potential sector, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said that the country could earn around $10 billion to $12 billion per year from this leather and leather goods sector if it is nurtured and monitored properly.

"But, there are many challenges in this sector of which the major one is solid waste management. Companies from EU, Italy, and India are coming to us, but we're not getting suitable offers from them," she said.

Zakia said ensuring just price of leather is also a challenge. "The price of raw hides is usually fixed during the Eid ul Azha, but, the marginal businessmen don't get the desired price," she added.

Turning to the issue of CETP at Savar, the Industries Secretary mentioned that the previous ETP and the current ETP is not the same as chemicals of some 109 nozels have already been ensured, but, it was not possible to clear one module.

The compliance of the ETP is now good compared to the past while it would become much better in the future.

She also informed her ministry's plan to set up another CETP in Rajshahi.

Noting that the Industries Ministry is in conversation with the RAJUK for bringing Hazaribagh out from the "red zone", Zakia said that there is a scope for producing byproduct in Hazaribagh which will led to the creation of employment opportunities and export earnings. "But, there is a need for some policy changes in this regard."

Managing Director of Apex Footwear Syed Nasim Manzur said that the global supply chain of the leather goods has almost collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He said although there was a scope for increasing the share in the global market under the present circumstances, but it is not being possible due to noncompliance in this sector despite having own raw materials.

Nasim said since independence, the export of raw hides has declined by 79% while the export of finished leather has increased by 80 percent which indicates that the local entrepreneurs are not being able to use their own raw hides mostly because of the non-implementation of the policies.

Urging the government to withdraw the bar of "red zone" from Hazaribagh, he said that the Ministry of Industries alone could not move forward the leather sector, rather integrated effort is needed in participation of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

While presenting the key-note paper based on a survey, Dhaka University Prof Dr M Abu Eusuf said that the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh are positive despite various challenges.

He said not only growth and per capita income, but also there is a need for improvement in background situations. The government stimulus packages announced and thus disbursed during the pandemic have paid off.

Dr Eusuf said due to noncompliance in the leather sector, Bangladesh is getting around 30 to 40% less price of products.

"The problems in the leather sector have already been identified while strong initiatives are needed for addressing those including in solid waste management," he added.

The RAPID executive director said since the value addition in the leather sector is very high the entrepreneurs in this sector want policy support than financial support.

Alleging that the leather sector did not get desired facilities from the government announced stimulus packages, he said there are bank loans of Tk8,000 crore in this sector for which the entrepreneurs have to pay Tk800 crore as interest per year.

He said owners of many factories could not repay their loans in due time for which they could not avail support from the stimulus packages.

Dr Eusuf also expressed his optimism of earning around $10 billion to $12 billon per year from this sector through proper mapping. "For this, there is a need to implement the plans properly. He also proposed for forming a Leather Development Authority under the PMO for ensuring management and development of this sector."

Industries Ministry Additional Secretary Kazi Sakhawat Hossain said that the government has been implementing various schemes for ensuring development of this leather sector. He suggested making integrated efforts from the concerned ministries in this regard.

Bangladesh Labour Foundation executive director AKM Ashraf Uddin said that implementation of the labour law should be applied in protecting the rights of the workers in the leather sector.

"For this, there is a need to ensure institutionalization of this sector. Besides, efforts are also needed to address the shortcomings among workers, management and entrepreneurs", he added.