Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme launches 'Climate and Health Innovation Hub' in Bangladesh

Today, the Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) Programme of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), alongside icddr,b acting as the secretariat, has officially launched the Climate and Health Innovation Hub (CHIB) in Bangladesh.

This significant initiative is dedicated to pioneering the documentation, development, and acceleration of locally-led climate change adaptation efforts, with a keen focus on health and related priorities such as heat stress, climate-resilient infrastructure, climate-sensitive diseases, and tackling water salinity issues. The event was held at The Lakeshore Heights, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, reads a press release.

The occasion was also marked by a workshop titled "Launching the Climate and Health Innovation Hub in Bangladesh: Putting Health of People in the Center of Climate Change".

The event witnessed the participation of key stakeholders from various government institutions, agencies, development partners, and NGOs. Discussions focused on facilitating meaningful engagement among stakeholders for the formation and future direction of CHIB.

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks and an introduction by Dr Nusaer Chowdhury, Deputy Program Manager, NCDC, DGHS. Dr Farjana Jahan, Assistant Scientist at icddr,b, discussed the " Climate Change and Health Innovation Hub: Fostering Innovation to Combat Climate Change in Bangladesh."

Dr Ashim Chakraborty, Program Manager at NCDC, presented on "The Landscape and Future Projections of Non-Communicable Diseases in Bangladesh" focusing on the health implications amidst changing climate conditions. Sajib Hasan from Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) Bangladesh explored "Exploring Climate Change in Bangladesh: Trends and Future Projects," highlighting the urgent climate change challenges facing the nation.

Professor Dr Muhammad Robed Amin, Line Director of NCDC, DGHS, announced the launch. In his remarks, he congratulated the initiative, stating, "We were urgently in need of such a hub to ensure all stakeholders are on the same page. Now, we can not only share knowledge but also conduct further research and capacity building. It's imperative that we involve the community and establish a system to alert them before climate challenges impact them."

A key feature of the event was the lively brainstorming sessions aimed at synthesising recommendations and formulating current priorities and opportunities for addressing climate change and health issues.

These sessions were facilitated by experts from NCDC, icddr,b, and RIMES, leading to group presentations. Dr Md. Mahbubur Rahman, project coordinator and lead, Environmental Health and WASH, icddr,b reflected on the discussions and recommendations from stakeholders and highlighted the path towards multisectoral engagement.

